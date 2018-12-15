MIDDLETON—Charlotte E. (Wrede) Neider, age 95, died on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Charlotte “Heija” was born in Dorndorf, Germany on Nov. 18, 1923. She married Norman in 1948. They had three children, Charles (Terri), Michael (Rosemary) and Barbara (Dan) Stolper. Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband in 2001.
She is survived by her children; seven grandchildren, Adam, David, Katie, Sarah, Christopher, Andrew and Caitlyn; her brother, Hans Wrede, and his two children, Susanne (Harald) Koch and Juliana (Uwe) Ferrai, and their families.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday.
“I’ll see you when I see you.” In Gottes Namen.
The family wishes to extend a very special thanks to Dr. John Ewalt for his decades of expert and compassionate care for Charlotte, and to the Visiting Angels and St. Mary’s Care Center staff for their outstanding care and friendship.
