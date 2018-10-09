Try 1 month for 99¢

OREGON—Beverly A. Nehls, age 66, of Oregon, passed away on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515

