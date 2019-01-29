MADISON - Eugene W. "Ted" Neerland, age 97, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on July 29, 1921, in Amery, Wis., the son of Ingvald and Cleo (Johnson) Neerland. Ted was a sergeant in the U.S. Army Air Corp during World War II, stationed in New Guinea and Australia. He married Audrey Wagner on Oct. 23, 1954.
Ted owned Neerland Brother's Shell Station with his brother, Lyle for 48 years. He was an avid Cribbage player and loved showing off his latest vehicle. Ted loved spending time with his family, and his beloved dog, Tina.
Ted is survived by brothers, Lyle (Elsie) Neerland and Roger (Fay) Neerland; and many other nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Audrey; brothers, Robert, Harold, Donald, Herman and William Neerland; and sisters, Ella Jane Neerland and Donna Ann Kraner.
A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Followed by military honors at Roselawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.