ROXBURY - Marie Veronica Neely, age 97, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2019. She was born on Nov. 9, 1922, in Roxbury, Wis., to the late Michael and Veronica (Breunig) Mack.
Marie was the youngest of fourteen children. She was raised by her father and sisters. She married the love of her life, Lawrence Neely, and raised seven children. Lawrence preceded her in death in April, 1974. Following Lawrence’s’ death, Marie got her GED and went on to nursing school, receiving her LPN Degree. She worked at Mendota Mental Health Center for eleven years.
She was an avid reader and very much enjoyed the company of her family.
Marie is survived by her children, Michael Neely, Patricia Neely, Carol (Ron) Hulslander, Mark (Patti) Neely and Theresa Neely; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and other extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; and two daughters, Gail Neely and Marion Halstead, son-in-law Richard Meyer
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of All Saints Assisted Living Facility, where she was well taken care of.
Marie will be dearly missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Dr., Madison, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at 11 a.m., with Father Joji Reddy Allam and Father John Meinholz concelebrating. Family will greet friends on Tuesday after 10 a.m. until time of Mass. A luncheon will follow. Burial will be in St. Norbert’s Parish Cemetery, Roxbury.
