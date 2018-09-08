JEFFERSON / PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz.—Joyce C. Neeb, formerly of Jefferson Wis., passed peacefully the morning of Sept. 4, 2018, in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Born Joyce Catherine Guizzetti on April 1, 1928, in Norway, Mich., she was the daughter of Joseph and Edith Guizzetti. Joyce was a 1946 graduate of Green Bay West High School. She graduated from Carroll College in Waukesha, Wis. in 1950, with a bachelors degree in Social Work and Psychology. It was there that she met Bruce L. Neeb of Okauchee, Wis. The couple married in 1950, and enjoyed 57 years of marriage before Bruce’s passing in 2007.
Joyce and Bruce resided in Jefferson, Wis. for most of their married lives. During their marriage they were blessed with five children, daughters, Kitty (Tom) Maddocks of Racine, Pam (Dan) Timmerman of Canton, Mich., Sandy (Jon) Erickson of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; and sons, Bruce J. Neeb (Ellen Higley) and James Neeb (Amy Renshaw) of Eau Claire. Joyce loved and enjoyed 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; and grandson, Tim Maddocks.
Bruce and Joyce followed employment to Madison in 1961, where Joyce became active in the community and continued to raise her young children. They returned to Jefferson in 1966, where Joyce later began work as a social worker for Jefferson County Human Services. Joyce assisted clients in the acquisition of needed job skills, leading to job placements in businesses throughout Jefferson County, and sometimes working beyond the normal work day to ensure their success. She will always be remembered for her dedication and empathy shown to clients while raising five energetic kids.
After retiring, Joyce (with Bruce) volunteered with FISH, an organization that provided transportation to area residents for medical, dental, and other appointments. In her retirement, she enjoyed traveling with Bruce, golfing, bowling, dancing, singing in the church choir, and doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. On Sunday afternoons, she could be heard cheering on her Green Bay Packers or watching her favorite golfers on TV. Joyce never lost her witty sense of humor and her loving concern for others.
In November 2016, Joyce moved to Prescott Valley, Ariz. with daughter, Sandy, and son-in-law, Jon Erickson. She remained in Prescott Valley until her passing.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 12 noon on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating. Burial will be in the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Cemetery in Oconomowoc. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites friends to consider a donation to St. John the Baptist Catholic School or Church, or to a hospice organization of their choosing. The family would like to thank Maggie’s Hospice and Brookings Senior Living of Prescott Valley, Ariz., for their kind and compassionate care for the last year.
Rest in peace, Mom. We know you’re dancing in Heaven with Dad. Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or light a candle in her memory.