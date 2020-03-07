Nechvatal, Keith P.

BARABOO — Keith P. Nechvatal, also known as “Papa Keith” and “Bapa”, age 72, of Baraboo, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Keith, son of Donald and Rosemary (McGuire) Nechvatal, was born Aug. 20, 1947, in Dodgeville. He was a graduate of Iowa Grant High School. On April 4, 1987 he was united in marriage to Marilyn Cady at Durward’s Glen. Keith did custom cabinet and countertop installation for Domicile, formerly Modern Kitchen Supply in Madison for over 30 years. In his free time, he enjoyed watching Westerns, attending flea markets, and annual father’s day trips to the Prairie du Chien rendezvous with his brother, Frank. Keith lived a simple life and loved his kids and grandkids beyond measure. His laugh was infectious and always made everyone smile. His family will fondly remember his famous quote, “Judas Priest”.
Keith was a very humble man with immeasurable patience who had a lot of love to give.
Survivors include his loving wife of 32 years, Marilyn; children, Dawn (Bill) Young, Jennifer (Michael) Grudzinski, Brittany (Bob) Hopper, Jessica (Chad) Holiday; Lainie (Justin Malzahn) Nechvatal; grandchildren, Olivia, Sydney, CJ, Isabel, Luca, Justin, Cady, Kyla, Grayson, Maggie, Molly, Esme; his mother, Rosemary Laufenberg; and his nine siblings, Frank, Ron, Rick, Janet, Pat, Randy, Carol, Gary, Deanne and their families. He is further survived by his brother-in-law, Ken (Carla) Cady, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his father, Donald; step-father, Skip Laufenberg; and his in-laws, Bud (Ardice) Cady; and sister-in-law, Carilyn Hoppe.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Emanuel United Methodist Church, with Pastor Blake Overlien officiating. Visitation will be held at church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Inurnment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
“Happy trails to you, until we meet again.”