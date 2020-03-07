Nechvatal, Keith P.

BARABOO — Keith P. Nechvatal, also known as “Papa Keith” and “Bapa”, age 72, of Baraboo, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Keith, son of Donald and Rosemary (McGuire) Nechvatal, was born Aug. 20, 1947, in Dodgeville. He was a graduate of Iowa Grant High School. On April 4, 1987 he was united in marriage to Marilyn Cady at Durward’s Glen. Keith did custom cabinet and countertop installation for Domicile, formerly Modern Kitchen Supply in Madison for over 30 years. In his free time, he enjoyed watching Westerns, attending flea markets, and annual father’s day trips to the Prairie du Chien rendezvous with his brother, Frank. Keith lived a simple life and loved his kids and grandkids beyond measure. His laugh was infectious and always made everyone smile. His family will fondly remember his famous quote, “Judas Priest”.