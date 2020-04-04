Neath, Grace Verena

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BROOKLYN - Grace Verena Neath, age 94, of Brooklyn, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her daughter's home, in Brooklyn. She was born on Jan. 1, 1926, in Brooklyn, Wis. the daughter of Casper and Myrtle (Krause) Elmer.

Grace married Lowell "Casey" Neath on July 26, 1952, at Brooklyn Community United Methodist Church. Their marriage was a true love story and they taught their entire family what love was all about.

Grace worked as a postmaster for the village of Brooklyn retiring in 1986, after 25 years of service. She was a member of the Brooklyn Community United Methodist Church, Night Circle and the Brooklyn Fireman's Auxiliary.

Grace loved being outdoors and spending time at the cabin on Somo Lake in Tomahawk. She and Casey loved being on the water and taking the family for rides on Somo Lake on their pontoon boat, fishing with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing cards and snowmobiling. Grace enjoyed baking and would make anything her family wanted for their birthday and was always willing to help them eat it. She loved to dance with Casey and they gracefully floated as a pair. Grace loved spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren and enjoyed traveling especially when it was with her entire family.