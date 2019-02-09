MADISON - Terry Nealon passed away on Nov. 13, 2018 in Madison, the city she loved and called home for 58 years. Terry was a dedicated employee for 53 years in the Asian Languages and Cultures Department at UW-Madison, where she was an alumna. She was described as dedicated, conscientious and “the hero behind the scenes.”
There will be a memorial service for Terry on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CHURCH. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.