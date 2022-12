Neal W. Anderson, 88, passed away peacefully, in the home he was born in, on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 6 p.m. at Clary Memorial Funeral Home in Richland Center, with Pastor Rob Richards officiating. Friends may call on Thursday from 3 p.m. until the time of services. Burial will be held at a later date in the Willow Valley Cemetery.