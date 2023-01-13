Dec. 5, 1957 – Jan. 1, 2023

Following a nine-month battle with lung cancer, Neal Robert Graham died the morning of January 1, 2023. Neal viewed his cancer as a battle, but one that he wanted to fight with dignity and grace, which he managed to do in spades.

Neal was born on December 5, 1957, in Harvey, Ill., to Marilyn and Ronald Graham. He grew up with his older sister, Rebecca, and younger brother, Peter, as the children of a United Methodist minister. The family’s life revolved around the church and community involvement in each of their father’s church appointments. Neal’s family lived in several parts of the Chicago area including the Southwest Side of Chicago and Maywood during his childhood. Neal had many fond memories of wonderful vacations his family took together during his youth.

Neal’s father served numerous churches in the Chicago area, including Evanston, Ill., in the early to late seventies. Coincidentally, his future wife, Barbara Zilliac’s, family moved to Evanston the same year in 1971, and Neal and her brother Greg, were eighth grade locker mates. Barb attended the high school church youth group at Covenant United Methodist where Neal’s dad, Ronald, was the minister. Being several years older than her, Neal had already left the youth group, but his younger brother, Peter, was still part of it during the same time as Barb. When they met later in their twenties, Neal and Barb discovered having many close connections from their younger years.

One of the major highlights of Neal’s life was serving in the Unites States Navy. After a year of college from 1978-79 at Northern Michigan University, Neal enlisted in the Navy in 1979, and was on active duty until 1985. During this time, he became a meteorologist, graduating with honors from the College of the Air Force School of Meteorology. Neal’s experience truly lived up to the military’s promise of “seeing the world,” as he traveled and worked on Navy ships circling the world, became the Navy’s weathercaster on the island of Diego Garcia in middle of the Indian Ocean, and lived in Rota, Spain, for a couple of years, among other great global adventures.

Neal met Barb at a high school reunion party in 1985, and it was love at first sight for both. They married the following year on September 6, 1986. Their first child, Douglas, was born October 9, 1987, with Carlyn to follow on July 22, 1991, and Kyle on November 3, 1994. Neal loved his children with all his heart and would do anything for them as a devoted father. While raising their three children, Neal began a long and successful career in retail sales and management, spending the bulk of his career in the furniture industry, including eight years at Oak Express and 14 years at Steinhafel’s in Madison. He was well regarded as an honest, ethical and extremely skilled salesperson and manager. During his tenure, he developed a loyal base of customers who trusted him implicitly. He was also a beloved colleague and made wonderful friends throughout his work life.

Neal was a man of high intelligence, humor and kindness towards others. He was passionate about his interests and hobbies, including a love of the outdoors, travel, music, movies, politics, social justice and reading. He was also a licensed antique appraiser and had a lifelong zeal for collecting and researching a broad spectrum of antiques, ranging from eclectic items such as walking sticks, lamp shades and miniature boxes, to name a few. He was especially interested in and knowledgeable about the Arts and Crafts era and was often sought out by friends and family for his expertise in this area.

Neal experienced a profound period of transformational growth and healing during the last couple years of his life. During this time, Neal and Barb enjoyed trips together to the Virgin Islands and to visit their children, as well as simply taking walks together. In addition, Neal had a trip of a lifetime to Peru with his two sons, including visiting Machu Picchu. Neal’s final trip was a wonderful family reunion with Barb and their children in Albuquerque, N.M., last November, filled with laughter and sharing of memories. In the words of Kyle, “It was the best family vacation ever.” The mutual love between Neal and his entire family was immeasurable, and he will be held dearly in all our hearts forever.

Neal is survived by his wife, Barbara; and their three children: Douglas, Carlyn and Kyle; as well as his father, Ronald; sister, Rebecca; brother, Peter; and many nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the First Unitarian Society in Madison (900 University Bay Drive).

The family would like to express our immense gratitude for the excellent treatment provided to Neal by Dr. Toby Campbell and his team at the UW Carbone Center, and the incredibly compassionate care from so many Agrace hospice staff members during Neal’s final weeks.

Donations can be made in Neal’s memory to Tellurian, Inc. (5900 Monona Drive #300, Monona, WI 53716) or Gilda’s Club Madison (7907 UW Health Court, Middleton, WI 53562).