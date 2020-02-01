Navrestad, Olav L.

MADISON — Olav L. Navrestad, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. He was born on April 8, 1931, in Viroqua, Wis., the son of Haakon and Jensine (Aberg) Navrestad. Olav graduated from Westby High School, then attended the Vernon County Normal School. He taught in a one-room schoolhouse between Viroqua and Westby. During the Korean War, Olav proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. When he returned from service, he met his future wife, Donna Vietmeyer in a library, where she was working. They were married on April 18, 1959, and enjoyed 57 years together.
Olav attended Madison Business College and began working for Sullivan Brothers, Inc. in the accounting department. During his 42-year career, Olav used his talents to help grow the business and retired as the Vice President of the company. He enjoyed spending time with his family and simply being outside, working in his yard.
Olav is survived by his son, Paul (Janet Schwanke) Navrestad; and many loving nieces, nephews, and family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna; and sister, Katherine Nelson.
Funeral services will be held at DOOR CREEK CHURCH, 6602 Dominion Dr., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, with the Rev. Cal Steiner presiding. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
Memorials may be made to the family, for a fund to be established. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
