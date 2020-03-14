Natter, Sally Ann

JANESVILLE — Sally Ann Natter, age 90, of Janesville, passed away peacefully with family at her side on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Janesville. She was born in Edgerton on Feb. 7, 1930; the daughter of AJ, Sr. and Jeannette (Hayman) Schmidt. Sally married her beloved husband and lifelong best friend, Rollin “Ole” Natter, on July 19, 1952, in Edgerton, and they were blessed with two sons, David and Daniel.

Sally was an accomplished woman with many interests. Sally attended Lawrence University in Appleton and later graduated from Milton College in 1951 with a Degree in Education. She taught High School and Junior High English, holding positions in Winneconne, Milton and Wisconsin Dells. She was a member of the Janesville Women’s Club, Questers-Blackhawk Chapter and the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.

Sally enjoyed traveling with her husband, her family, and many friends. She traveled the world and appreciated the educational and cultural experiences her many destinations provided. During the winter months Sally enjoyed soaking up the sunshine in Arizona and Punta Gorda, Florida.