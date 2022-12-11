Oct. 15, 1956 – Dec. 4, 2022

WAUPACA — Nathanael Luther “Nat” Simonson, age 66, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. He was born on Oct. 15, 1956, in Hibbing, Minn., to the Rev. S. Luther and Audrey Simonson.

Nat moved with his family to Madison in 1971 and attended LaFollette High School. An avid outdoorsman, Nat hand-built his homestead in Minong, Wis., where he worked as a master carpenter building luxury log homes.

Nat spent his last years of life under the exceptional care of the staff of the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. The family wishes to extend their appreciation and thanks to the people of King, and would like to remind all to be kind to healthcare workers who care for you and your loved ones as their own.

A burial service will be held in the spring/summer of 2023. Date and location are pending at this time.

Online condolences may be made and further details may viewed at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420