MADISON - Karen Mary Nass, age 77, passed away peacefully on Jan. 20, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her husband and children. Karen was born on June 29, 1941, in Wausau, daughter of the late John and Vera White. She married Lowell E. Nass on June 24, 1967, at St. Mary's Church in Wausau. Karen graduated from St. Agnes School of Nursing (now Marian University) in Fond du Lac, followed by BSN and MSN degrees from UW-Madison.
Her nursing career included practice at UW Hospital & Clinics as a pediatric nurse practitioner and an instructor of Staff Development. She also served as a public health nurse; a district school nurse in the Sun Prairie Area School District, and an independent childbirth educator. Thanks to Karen, hundreds of Lamaze babies were born in Madison in the 1970s and 1980s.
Karen cherished special celebrations, birthdays, and holidays with family and friends. Her kitchen was filled with amazing food and aromas, as creating meals was one of her many ways of expressing love. Decorating for holidays throughout the year was a gift that she shared in her home. She made her children and grandchildren feel special on their birthdays, with an early morning birthday song and personalized cakes and gifts. Karen delighted when she greeted her children and grandchildren, and her grandchildren lovingly referred to her as Oma. She made her family feel like they were always connected, whether through planning celebrations, visits to their homes, phone calls, Facebook, texts, or Words with Friends.
Her children remember her and Dad driving all hours of night and day to St. Norbert's College, Notre Dame, Columbus, Chicago, and locations around the country for events with family and friends. She relished moments of sunrises and sunsets from the UW Union to Kangaroo Lake. Door County held a special place in her heart. From her honeymoon with Lowell at Peninsula State Park 51 years ago, to her last summer in Door County, Karen enjoyed camping, vacations at the cottage, Northern Sky Theater, singing around the campfire, and delicious meals with family and friends.
Back home, she loved frozen custard escapes, Friday night fish fries, and family and friend get-togethers at Blackhawk Country Club. An avid fan of Notre Dame, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Green Bay Packers, and the Wisconsin Badgers, Karen passionately followed sports on the radio, TV, and in person.
Her family remembers the gift of her Catholic faith that she embraced and shared. Karen taught her family to honor the dignity of all people, and strove to live life with compassion and authenticity. She was guided by our Blessed Mother, led by the wisdom of a favorite hymn, Hail Mary, Gentle Woman.
Survivors include her devoted husband, Lowell Nass of Madison; her loving children and grandchildren, Karl (Maggie) of Chicago with Lukas, 12 and Selamawit, 10; Heidi of Madison with Anna, 15, Abigail, 12 and Mia, 12; and Erek (Brian) of Columbus, Ohio, all whom she adored. Other surviving relatives include: her siblings, Lorell (Richard) Johnson and Carol (Matthew) Brady; her siblings-in-law, Judie (Dave) Linton, Dan (Ann) Nass; David (Julie) Nass, and Alan Nass; and many dear cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: her daughter, Lisa Marie Lorelei Nass; her parents, John and Vera White; her parents-in-law, Elmer and Dorothy Nass; by her sister, Marilyn O'Connor; by her siblings-in-law, Patrick O'Connor and Barb Nass; and by her nephew, Scott Linton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, Madison. Monsignor Kenneth J. Fiedler will officiate. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Memorials in honor of Karen may be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace School. The family thanks the UW Carbone Cancer Center for their care of Karen.
Cress Funeral Center of Madison is assisting the family with arrangements. A private interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Notre Dame, Indiana at a later date. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Love you more, Oma.