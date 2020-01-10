Nason, Joseph Thomas, Jr.

STATESBORO, GA. - Joseph Thomas Nason, Jr, age 56, beloved son of Joseph Thomas and Mary Dawson (nee Snyder) Nason, passed away on Jan. 5, 2020, in Statesboro, Ga. after his ongoing battle with multiple strokes. The oldest of two children, Joe was born on Dec. 26, 1963 in Baltimore, Md. A man of principle, Joe lived in Maryland most of his life and worked in land development. He was exceptional at evaluating and solving problems, especially when it came to storm water management. He loved woodworking, chess, gaming, fishing, and debating just about any topic. He was extremely well read and could discuss and debate most any side of any conversation.