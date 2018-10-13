MADISON / MIDDLETON—Todd Nelson Narowetz, age 63, died Oct. 4, 2018, as a result of a heart attack. He is joined in Eternal Life with his parents, Harriet and Robert and brother, Timothy. Todd was especially loved by his daughter, Morgan, whom he cherished. He is also survived by his sister, Tracy; his nieces, Alexandra, Elizabeth and Katherine; and his stepmother, Shirley.
Todd was a member of the 1971 West All-Star Little League Team, who placed 3rd in the Little League World Championship. Todd was a 1973 graduate of Madison West High School where he excelled in athletics and was named as one of the “Legends” of Madison High School Golf.” He went on to attend the University of Wisconsin—Madison.
Todd was an extremely charismatic young man who loved life and everything it had to offer. He had great success in the financial industry and helped many people who needed assistance. A penchant for making people smile and laugh, followed Todd everywhere his life took him. Taking after his late mother and father, Todd never lost his passion for skiing and golf nor his enthusiasm for dance, all of which he imparted to his family and friends.
People who loved Todd are invited to a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at BLACKHAWK COUNTRY CLUB, 3606 Blackhawk Drive, Madison.