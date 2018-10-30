OREGON / MADISON—Richard Narf, age 79, of Oregon, passed away on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. Funeral Services will be held at OLBRICH BOTANICAL GARDENS, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 7, 2018. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at Olbrich Botanical Gardens from 4 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
