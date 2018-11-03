OREGON / MADISON - Richard Philip "Dick" Narf, age 79, of Oregon, passed away on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, due to complications from an infection. He was born on April 13,1939, the son of Philip and Helen Narf. Richard led an active life filled with numerous accolades, from breeding champion Siberian Huskies at Butterfly Acres Kennels to many entomological discoveries. His research was well documented in one of his many spellbinding research papers like "Emergence Pattern of Stoneflies (Plecoptera) in Otter Creek, Wisconsin." A stonefly, now named zealeuctra narfi, was his limnological breakthrough and the must-see bug of the year. Yes, that's right, our legacy is that we have a bug named after us! Not everyone can say that. In fact, one of us probably sucked that thing into a jar as Dad turned over rocks for us along the creek bed.
Dad spent most of his career working for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Bureau of Research, keeping lakes alive and constantly bringing bugs home to live in our refrigerator, van, basement, garage - you know, just like anyone who brings their work home with them. He was passionate about the waterways and the ecosystem and proudly served as an executive member of the North American Benthological Society (we had to google that one too so don't feel bad). Because he had too much time on his hands, or perhaps because he needed an escape, he was also a member of the American Entomological Society, as well as a charter member, and past president of the Wisconsin Entomological Society.
Dad, of course, could not slow down in retirement and would spend hours in his woodshop making dog sleds. He also had a thing for cut and blown glass and dabbled in fine antiques; we blame his parents for that. He rekindled his love of astronomy and especially photography, always taking things to the next level. He won many awards for his photographs of orchids, as well as birds, particularly (no surprise here) waterfowl. No matter what he did, he was always a perfectionist just like his father.
Then the grandkids moved in. He spent countless hours playing with them, reading them breathtaking best sellers like, "Birds of North America" and "For the Love of Insects" in between driving them to soccer practice, and helping them raise (of course), bugs. From stick-bugs to caterpillars he was introducing his new generation to his passion. He also played a mean game of M&M and Twizzler keep-away, by hiding stashes that will be found for years to come, if the bugs don't get them first. Seriously, we don't know where they are all stashed. For these and so many more reasons, Richard will be missed by many. (We, however, will not miss the bugs).
Richard is survived by his daughter, Maria Narf Spuller; son, Steven Narf, daughter-in-law, Aryka (Johnson); and his grandchildren, Kai, Adric and Clara. He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; and his parents.
A celebration of Richard's life will be held at OLBRICH BOTANICAL GARDENS, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at 7 p.m. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Agrace and also the nurses and doctors at St. Mary's Hospital.