Nov. 2, 1930 – Feb. 18, 2023

MOUNT HOREB—Nancy Russell Washburn, age 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Nancy was a resident of Mount Horeb since 2003 and had lived in Madison from 1956 until 1984 with her husband, Ralph F. Washburn.

Nancy Fremd Russell was born on Nov. 2, 1930, in McKeesport, Pa. She was the daughter of Louise (Netzle) and David B. Russell.

Nancy is survived by her three children, Lisa (Bengt Westerblad), Christopher (Kim) and Scott (Tammy); and four grandchildren, Benjamin (Shelby), Frederik, Adam (fiancee, Marina Anderson) and Louisa. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband.

Private funeral services will be held. Entombment will be in the Roselawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to “Friends of the Mount Horeb Public Library.” A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.

