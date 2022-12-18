MIDDLETON — Nancy M. Moody passed away peacefully on Nov. 28, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis.
To honor her wishes there will be no service, but a private celebration of life will be held for the family at a later date. In her final trip home, she will be laid to rest at Ash Ridge Cemetery in Richland County, Wis. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
