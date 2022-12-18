 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nancy M. Moody

MIDDLETON — Nancy M. Moody passed away peacefully on Nov. 28, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis.

To honor her wishes there will be no service, but a private celebration of life will be held for the family at a later date. In her final trip home, she will be laid to rest at Ash Ridge Cemetery in Richland County, Wis. A complete obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics