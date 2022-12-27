BARNEVELD—Nancy Lou (Reeves) Gaffney, age 83, of Barneveld, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, after a lengthy illness with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

Nancy is survived by her husband Jerrold; her children: Sara (Julian) Yeomans, Scott (Val) Gaffney, Erin (Chris) Hofland; eight grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the BARNEVELD UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 104 S. Jones St., Barneveld. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME, 400 E. Grace St., Dodgeville.