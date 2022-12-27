 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nancy Lou (Reeves) Gaffney

Nancy Lou (Reeves) Gaffney

BARNEVELD—Nancy Lou (Reeves) Gaffney, age 83, of Barneveld, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, after a lengthy illness with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

Nancy is survived by her husband Jerrold; her children: Sara (Julian) Yeomans, Scott (Val) Gaffney, Erin (Chris) Hofland; eight grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the BARNEVELD UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 104 S. Jones St., Barneveld. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME, 400 E. Grace St., Dodgeville.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

www.gorgenfh.com

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

www.gorgenfh.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics