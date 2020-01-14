Nancy Jean Reuter, 81, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Nancy Jean Reuter, age 81 of Beaver Dam and formerly of Montello passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Beaver Dam. Nancy was born in Fox Lake on June 13, 1938, to Arthur and Mildred (Durant) Litscher and graduated from Fox Lake High School. She married John Reuter in Mayville on Aug. 22, 1959. Together, they raised three children and vacationed on Lake Puckaway until moving there permanently in the early 1990’s. John preceded Nancy in death on Aug. 17, 2017; she recently moved to Beaver Dam to be closer to family.

Nancy enjoyed reading, watching the Packers, riding motorcycle with her husband, visiting with friends and neighbors. Most of all, Nancy enjoyed her family; she loved every minute she got to spend with them.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nancy is survived by her three children, John, Jr. (LuAnn) of Beaver Dam, Dawn (Loren “Butch”) Gorr of Beaver Dam and Kim Weidman of Juneau; as well as eight grandchildren, Kari, Jessica (Eric), Kayla (Levi), Miles (Jill), Jared, Zachary (Sara), Cody and Carley (Wesley). She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Clara, Teal and Reed.

A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from 1 until 4 p.m. at the Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E. State Street in Fox Lake.

Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family. www.CrawfordFH.com

To plant a tree in memory of 81 Nancy Jean Reuter, Beaver Dam as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.