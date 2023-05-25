Nancy Ann Van Dinter

Dec. 27, 1933 - May 21, 2023

WISCONSIN DELLS - On May 21, 2023, Heaven welcomed another Angel. Surrounded by love, Nancy Ann Van Dinter, age 89, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, was reunited with the love of her life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:30 a.m.

Nancy was born December 27, 1933 in Wisconsin Dells, the daughter of Edward and Alta (Stowell) Stanton. She was a lifelong resident of the Dells, where she met an aspiring businessman, Jim, at the Hiawatha Bar.

On October 14, 1959 the two of them were married; they celebrated 57 years of love and devotion to each other. Nancy and Jim were hard-working business owners, from selling pizza and beer at the Hitching Post, to running Dino's Restaurant and then operating Bonanza Campground for 31 years. They were partners supporting each other every step of the way. Their strong work ethic, determination and enthusiasm resulted in success, and they were able to enjoy their retirement years in beautiful Palm Springs, CA. Nancy enjoyed spending time in the sun and pool socializing with friends. She loved the picturesque mountains that were her view every day.

Nancy's greatest love and joy was her family. She adored Jim and missed him dearly the past seven years. She loved being surrounded by her children and grandchildren, and more recently, her great-grandchildren. Family gatherings were full of laughter and wonderful memories.

Nancy will live on in the hearts of her four children: Susan O'Brien, James Van Dinter, Audrey (Brian) Purdy and Joseph Van Dinter; her grandchildren: Kevin O'Brien, Brendan (Jordan) O'Brien, Bridget (Sean) Dugenske, Nathan (Jessica) Van Dinter, Maurice (Vanessa) Van Dinter, Cheyene Van Dinter, Ashley (Logan) Brown, Lindsey (fiance Andrew) Brown, Bradley Purdy and Sophia and William Van Dinter; her great-grandchildren: Bronwyn and Saoirse O'Brien, Larkin and Lennix Brown, Sawyer and Siena Dugenske, Abby and Natalie Van Dinter, Viona and Maximus Van Dinter; brother, Jack Stanton; sister, Mary (Tom) Finnel; and sister-in-law, Mary Stanton. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; brothers: Tom Stanton and William Stanton; sister, Audrey McMullan; and son-in-law, Tracy O'Brien.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Katrina, and the caring and compassionate staff of SSM Health Hospice who guided us through mom's final days.

In lieu of flowers, Nancy would be honored by donations in her name to the St. Clare Foundation or St. Cecilia's Catholic Church.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.