Dec. 30, 1930 – Feb. 26, 2023

MONONA / STOUGHTON—Nancy A. Kinson, after a lengthy illness, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Skaalen Nursing and Rehab facility in Stoughton, Wis.

Nancy was born on Dec. 30, 1930, in Davenport Iowa, the third daughter to Herman and Lillian Roege. She grew up in Davenport, graduated high school, and attended college there. She worked as a secretary at Oscar Mayer when she met her husband of 63 years, Roger D. Kinson. Nancy was a true supporter of Roger in his extensive career with Oscar Mayer, all while raising their five children. Nancy not only carried domestic responsibilities but maintained a part time job with Dr. Wright, a local Monona dentist. She was often seen at her children’s many athletic events from little league to Friday night football and basketball games. She was a neighborhood mom and loved being there for all.

Nancy was also a true servant to the community, especially to her beloved St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church. She was not only a follower of the Lord but maintained a position on the Church Council as well as serving as Council President. She later served at the synod offices in Madison. While living in Beardstown, Ill., Nancy served with Meals on Wheels and was a weekly visitor to the elderly in the long-term care facility at the local hospital.

Nancy was not just a loving wife and mother, she enjoyed her down time as well. She loved traveling the country visiting family and friends all while taking in the cities, sights, sounds, and beauty of this country. She enjoyed a good happy hour and spent time gambling at Ho Chunk Casino. After retiring, she developed a love for the warm sunny beaches of Florida where she spent many days in the sun, and spending time with her loving children and grandchildren. She loved her Badgers and Packers sports teams and went to many a game. Nancy always had an animal or two around the house, the two most recently were her loved kitties, Phoebe and Gilbert. All her life, Nancy was a caring loving mom, supportive wife, and hostess. Her presence on this earth will be greatly missed.

Nancy is survived by her sons, Greg (Carol), Brad (Elaine), and Doug (Barbara); daughter, Kristi Kinson; grandchildren, Bryce, Tyler, Brady, Coleman, Cassidy and Kaley Kinson; and great-grandchild, Aaron Kinson. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger Kinson; son, Jeffrey Kinson; sisters, Aileen and Janice; brother, Donald; and many other family and friends.

A funeral will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, immediately followed by a casual dress celebration of life at Banushi’s Bar and Grill, 800 Nygaard St., Stoughton.

Special thanks to the Skaalen Nursing and Retirement Center. The care she received was supportive, loving and kind. You always made us feel like we were family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dane County Humane Society or St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, Monona. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

