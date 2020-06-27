Namio, James J. "Jim"

Jim was the youngest of 4 doting sisters and 3 protective brothers. He would be the first to admit he was spoiled with attention. With his childhood home on Speedway Rd, it made it easy for him to spend as much time as possible at Glenway Golf Course. He graduated from Blessed Sacrament Grade School and Madison West High School. Jim excelled at many sports (football, basketball, golf, and bowling to name a few). While in high school, he was an All-State end and a member of the South High School All Star football team. Following school he entered the Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1953. Jim worked at Madison Newspapers for over 25 years as a stereotyper and pressman, he then worked at Service Suppliers for 10 years, and retired from the State of Arizona working for the Bullhead City School District.