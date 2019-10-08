MADISON - Frances Jane Namio, Nov. 3, 1921, died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at BrightStar Memory Care Facility in Madison, Wis. (Even though she was born in 1921, she was eternally “39”). She was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Church; she volunteered at Oakwood Retirement Community and Blessed Sacrament School, where she worked with the first graders. She was the unofficial bingo queen at BrightStar, for she knew the prize for winning a game was a giant candy bar that would satisfy her enormous sweet tooth.
She had a long career of over 40 years working for the State of Wisconsin in the Department of Transportation, Bridge Division. She loved to travel, having seen not only most of the United States but also many exotic destinations throughout the world. She was at home in the kitchen, especially when creating her delicious desserts.
Treating everyone she knew with dignity and respect, she always made you feel welcome when visiting, and was very much interested in what was going on in your life. She was blessed with a wonderful sense of humor.
A surrogate mother and babysitter extraordinaire to many nieces and nephews, she created many, many fond and lasting memories. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
A true “clothes horse” and lover of bright colors, she looked absolutely fabulous when all dolled up and wearing stiletto heels. She kept her collection of heels in her closet, knowing one day they’d be back in style.
She is survived by her brother, James Namio; many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, John and Josephine (Caravello) Namio; her siblings, Angela Alderson, Joseph Namio, Samuel Namio, Frank Namio, Florence Namio, and Mary Amato; an infant brother, Stefano Namio; and three nephews, John Namio, Joe Amato, and John Alderson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2116 Hollister Avenue, Madison, Wis., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Endowment Fund.
A very special thank you goes to the dedicated, loving staff at both BrightStar and All Saints Assisted Living facilities. A very, very special thank you goes to Nurse Robyn, who knew Frances the best and loved her to pieces and gave the song, “Over the Rainbow” a whole new meaning.