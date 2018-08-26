DEFOREST—Lynne Elva Nale, age 76, of DeForest, passed away on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at home. She was born on Aug. 13, 1942, in Tacoma, Wash., the daughter of Edwin and Helen (Oman) Hutchens. She married Larry Nale on July 21, 1962, in Tacoma. Lynne worked as a bookkeeper for American Family Insurance where she retired, and then continued working for DeForest Area School District. She enjoyed volunteering at the community center, and helped at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie.
Lynne enjoyed crafting and sewing, baking and cooking, gardening and camping, and she loved watching Green Bay Packers games. She was active in the Honda Goldwing club, and used to be a Sunday school teacher at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church. Lynne loved to share stories with families and friends, and enjoyed family holidays, Christmas Eve being her favorite. Above all, she adored her family, especially her grandchildren, never missing their birthday parties, and her canine companion, Gretchen.
Lynne is survived by her children, Steve (Tina) Nale, Sharon (Devin) Wells and Stuart (Terri) Nale; grandchildren, Zachary (Lisa), Courtney, Tyler, Nathan, Samantha (James) Neleson, Garrett and Ryan; sister, Joanne (Ron) Siler; and great-grandchild, Ellia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Ernest Nale; and her parents.
A Celebration of Lynne’s life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, with the Rev. Tim Hansen presiding. A luncheon will immediately follow after the service. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from12 noon until the time of the service on Wednesday.
Memorials may be made to Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420