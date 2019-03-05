MADISON - Donna Mae Nahirniak, age 85, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at her home at Badger Prairie. She was born on Feb. 7, 1934, in Madison, the daughter of Thomas and Lila (Doherty) Halverson. She married William Vasyl Nahirniak on March 9, 1963.
Donna had a love for her church, animals and her husband's country, Ukraine. Mostly, Donna loved her family, especially watching her kids and grandkids in musicals, traveling with the Madison Scouts, and watching them show horses. She was very crafty and a wonderful seamstress, making all the horse show clothes for family and friends, and other clothes/costumes for her grandchildren and Capitolaires Drum and Bugle Corps.
Donna is survived by her sons, Ed (Theresa) Lewis and Taras (Lori) Nahirniak; daughters, Susan Wipperfurth, Nina (Jerry) Stocks, Nadya (Chris) Hansen, and Laryssa (David) Kaufman; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Halverson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lila (Bob) Schnering; father, Thomas (Wilma) Halverson; husband, William; son-in-law, Larry Wipperfurth; and brothers, Ed Halverson and Donald (Donna) Halverson.
A Funeral Service will be held at ASSUMPTION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 11 North 7th St., Madison, at 11 a.m., on Friday, March 8, 2019, with Father Michael Vanderhoef presiding. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., with a Trisagion Service taking place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Visitation will also be held on Friday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.