Naef, Ronald Allen "Ron", Sr.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKINS, Ark./MADISON — Ronald “Ron” Allen Naef Sr., age 67, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his home in Elkins, Ark., surrounded by family. Ron was born on April 9, 1953, the son of Ernest and Rose Naef, in Monroe, Wis. He attended Madison East High School and earned his diploma while serving in the United States Navy.

Ron served as a submariner in the Navy for 8 years, and went on to retire from the Army as a military police officer after 22 years. Deciding that was not enough work, Ron also went on to retire from the United States Post Office where he was an electronics technician. Ron also worked in other fields throughout his life: police officer, volunteer firefighter, emergency medical technician, correctional officer, and fatality investigator.

Ron was deeply involved with the veteran community and belonged to numerous associations and clubs that celebrate veteran service; these clubs include the Disabled American Veterans, the Veterans of Foreign War, the United States Submarine Veterans, and the American Legion. Through his work with the Arkansas chapter of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association, he served on the Board of Advisors and as the webmaster.