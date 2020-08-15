Naef, Ronald Allen "Ron", Sr.

ELKINS, Ark./MADISON — Ronald “Ron” Allen Naef Sr., age 67, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his home in Elkins, Ark., surrounded by family. Ron was born on April 9, 1953, the son of Ernest and Rose Naef, in Monroe, Wis. He attended Madison East High School and earned his diploma while serving in the United States Navy.
Ron served as a submariner in the Navy for 8 years, and went on to retire from the Army as a military police officer after 22 years. Deciding that was not enough work, Ron also went on to retire from the United States Post Office where he was an electronics technician. Ron also worked in other fields throughout his life: police officer, volunteer firefighter, emergency medical technician, correctional officer, and fatality investigator.
Ron was deeply involved with the veteran community and belonged to numerous associations and clubs that celebrate veteran service; these clubs include the Disabled American Veterans, the Veterans of Foreign War, the United States Submarine Veterans, and the American Legion. Through his work with the Arkansas chapter of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association, he served on the Board of Advisors and as the webmaster.
Ron is survived by his son, Ronald (Molly) Naef Junior; his daughter, April (James) Key; his grandchildre,n C.J., Meica, Blake, Julia, Kai, Elias, Kaycee; his mother, Rose Stuvetraa; his brother, Terry (Andrea) Naef; his sister, Sandy Starch; nieces, Allison (Eric) Heggelund and Tara (Aaron) Potter; three great-nephews, Sam, Ben, and Graham; along with one great-niece, Charlie.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Robert Naef.
In Arkansas, the memorial service was held at the Montgomery Count Military Vehicle Museum at the Mt. Harbor Resort in Mount Ida, Arkansas on Aug. 6, 2020, at 12 p.m.
In Wisconsin, due to the difficult circumstances of COVID-19, a veteran's memorial service will be held at VFW Post 7951 in Madison, Wis., at a date that has yet to be determined.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the nurses, doctors, and staff at Elite Hospice and the Veterans Affairs hospital of Fayettville for their guidance and loving care.
Always remember, “When you leave a room, turn the lights off.”
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cremations Only, Springdale, Ark.
