Nadine R. Juoni-Blumenstein

Nov. 7, 1961 - May 22, 2023

JANESVILLE - Nadine R. Juoni-Blumenstein, age 61, formerly of Beaver Dam, died peacefully on Monday, May 22, 2023 at her home in Janesville after a short battle with cancer.

Visitation for Nadine will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Thursday, May 25, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. On Friday, May 26, 2023, there will also be a visitation at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. to 10:50. This will be followed by a service, beginning at 11:00 a.m. The service will also be livestreamed; the link may be accessed by going to the funeral home website then to Nadine's obituary. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

Nadine Renee was born on November 7, 1961 in Beaver Dam, WI to Eugene and Virginia (Oestreich) Juoni. After graduating from Beaver Dam High School in 1979, she attended Cosmetology School. Nadine worked in the hair industry throughout her life, a large portion of that being in management.

One of her favorite things to do was camping. She and Jim were seasonal campers at Crazy Horse Campground near Brodhead for the past 17 years. She also enjoyed collecting anything angel and she had 100's of them.

Nadine was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Janesville.

Survivors include her husband, James Blumenstein of Janesville; her mother, Virginia "Ginny" Oestreich of Fond du Lac; her sister, Tammy (Michael) Hildebrand of Salt Lake City, UT; her brother, James (Jennifer) Juoni of Fond du Lac; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Nadine was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Juoni; her brother, Michael Juoni; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Luella Blumenstein; and her brother-in-law, Jeff Blumenstein.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com