MADISON—Mary Nack passed away on Sunday, July 22, 2018, at the age of 90. Mary was born to Gordon Dewey Parrish and Augusta Alicia Mayo Parrish of Sheboygan Falls, on Nov. 20, 1927. Mary was raised in Sheboygan Falls, and graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School. She attended UW-Madison and received a bachelor’s degree in social work in 1950. She married Arthur Nack on Feb. 18, 1950.
Both Mary and Art worked as community organizing interns in the Milwaukee Public Health Department, supporting racial integration. This began their interest in the civil rights movement and social justice. In their early years of marriage, Mary and Art moved with their young growing family to various cities along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Throughout the children’s growing years, Mary was an active parent participating in scouting, PTA, and teaching Sunday School. This reflected the value she placed on family and community. In Waukegan, Ill., Mary participated on the Panel of American Women, which primarily addressed issues of education and integration.
Art and Mary moved back to Madison, where Mary served on the staff of the Wisconsin Council of Churches and the Wisconsin Conference of the United Church of Christ. Mary was at the leading edge of women becoming more active in leadership roles in the church. She worked with the Wisconsin Council of Churches, Ecumenical Decade of Churches Solidarity with Women in the 1990s chairing several events. These events highlighted the church women’s commitments to full participation in church and community; to work toward justice, peace, and the integrity of creation; and to do and share theology and spirituality. Mary also served on the board of directors (including several terms as chair) of the National Conference of Churches Conference Point Center, that hosted interfaith religious education opportunities.
Mary and Art were founding members of the Community of Hope, United Church of Christ and the Madison Christian Community. This church home was very important to them both.
Mary was a long-term breast cancer survivor beating the odds with her positive fighting spirit.
Mary is survived by five children: Mary Margaret Nack (Sheldon Weinberg), Nancy Gorder (Greg), Martha Nack (Peter Bakken), John Nack (Adele), and Ruth Wagman (Steve), as well as her grandchildren, Jesse, Robin, Evan, Miles, Mara, Mark, Shane, Joshua, Amy, Johnnie, Jennifer, and Robert. In addition she is survived by several great-grandchildren; three nieces, Janet, Mary and Sarah; and her brother-in-law’s wife, Sue Nack. Her parents; her husband; her brother-in-law, the Rev. Richard Nack; and her niece, Deborah, preceded her in death.
Mary and her family appreciated all the love and support of friends near and far throughout her life.
A memorial service will be held at COMMUNITY OF HOPE, MADISON CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY, 7118 Old Sauk Road, Madison, on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Community of Hope or the Oakwood Foundation, 6201 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI, 53705.Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
