PLAIN - Lois M. Nachreiner age 87, of Plain, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Sauk Prairie Healthcare Center in Prairie du Sac. She was born on March 7, 1932, in Plain, the daughter of Herbert and Delia (Bayer) Schwartz. Lois was married on Oct. 18, 1950, to Duane Nachreiner.
Lois was a member of, and loved St. Luke's Catholic Church and the community of Plain. She was very proud of, and loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing cards and traveling.
Survivors include, eight children, Janice (Joe) Zwettler, Dennis (Kathy), Leo (Mary), Jeanne (Jim) Munz, Teresa (James) Self, Pat (Kathy), Jim (Cathy), Lori (Mike) Dedrick; 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three brothers-in-law, Donovan (Sally) Nachreiner, Richard (Mary) Nachreiner, Gerald Kraemer; three sisters-in-law, Bonnie, Mel and Carol Nachreiner; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Delia Schwartz; her husband, Duane Nachreiner; and a granddaughter Kelly Nachreiner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. LUKE'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Plain. Father John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Church from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and again on Monday at the Church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.