Nachreiner, Joann Mary (Thering)

She was born on Nov. 4, 1935, on the Jerry Hansen farm in Wyoming Valley, Spring Green, Wis. and was the 11th of 12 children of Joseph and Rose (Ederer) Thering. She graduated from Spring Green High School in 1953. Joann married her first and only love, Bob Nachreiner, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green on Feb. 12, 1955. Joann was a longtime member of St. John’s where she played organ and piano for almost 60 years. She worked as a secretary for Gunderson-Coulter Real Estate Co. and Wisconsin Life Insurance Co in Madison, Wis. Along with raising 5 children, she worked as a teacher’s aide at Spring Green Middle School and as secretary at the RVHS. She worked as a clerk at the Spring Green Post Office from 1969-1992. After retirement, she began giving piano lessons and continued this until 2016. This was one of her many enjoyments, to teach little fingers to play. She enjoyed many experiences traveling in the US with her husband, especially their annual trip to Naples, Fla., every January. Joann enjoyed spending time with and hearing about her 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Other enjoyments were her perennial garden, the blue birds, Badgers, Packers, and watching the many sporting and musical events involving her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The Spring Green Dolphins Swim Team was special and dear to her heart.