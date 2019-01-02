PLAIN - Francis J. Nachreiner, age 91 of Plain, passed away on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, at his residence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at ST. LUKE'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Plain, with burial in the church cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Plain American Legion Post No. 398 and the Arena V.F.W. Post No. 9336. Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at the church from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a rosary to be prayed at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Badger Honor Flight or to St. Patrick's Holy Angel Catholic Church. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.