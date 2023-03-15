Nov. 22, 1939—March 10, 2023

Myron E. LaRowe, 83, was received by his Lord at 5:30 a.m. on March 10, 2023. He was resting comfortably at home in hospice care surrounded by his family and visited by friends.

Myron was born on November 22, 1939, in Indianapolis, IN, the only child of Dale and Edith LaRowe (Parsons,) and then raised in Kokomo, IN. He graduated from Kokomo High in 1957, and enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UW). He earned a degree in political science and then entered law school at the UW.

He met Rosemary Waeffler in 1963, and they were wed in Evansville, WI, on August 24, of that year. After receiving his law degree in 1965, he and Rosemary moved to Reedsburg where he began his career as a lawyer in the offices of Kjorstad and Stevens.

In 1976, he and James Gerlach founded the firm LaRowe & Gerlach, S.C. at 110 Main Street. In 1979, he was elected as the President of the State Bar of Wisconsin. Subsequently, he continued to serve the Bar in many capacities including as president of the Senior Lawyers Division, member of the Board of Governors and delegate to the American Bar Association. After 53-year of practicing law, he reluctantly retired in 2018. In 2021, he was the inaugural recipient of the Wisconsin State Bar President’s Award for Lifetime Achievements and Contributions.

Myron was an active member in the community. He served many years as a member of the Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce, United Fund Radio Auction, Wisconsin Vacationland Alumni Club, Reedsburg Country Club (RCC) Property Owners Association, and Sauk County Revolving Loan Committee. He received a Certificate of Commendation by the Honorable Tommy G. Thompson, for his dedication and commitment to the Reedsburg Community and the legal profession. He also served as the Reedsburg City Attorney for 18 years from 1968 to 1986. He and others chartered the Reedsburg Area Medical Center Foundation.

A member of St. John Lutheran Church since 1965, he served in a number of leadership roles. He was an ardent supporter of Wisconsin Football and Basketball and the Green Bay Packers, and a long-time member of the Badger Boosters. He loved to spend time fishing, hunting, and boating with family and friends, as well as vacationing in Florida. He and Rosemary also enjoyed traveled. He was a member and avid golfer of the RCC, and served in several capacities.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Rosemary (Waeffler); children: Mark, Helena, MT, Matt (Tammy Ferguson), Reedsburg, WI, Christopher (Tara) Sun Prairie, WI, Melinda (Dan) Brice, Evansville, WI; grandchildren: Jack and Eva LaRowe and Mia and Kara Brice; and several special cousins and friends.

The family wishes to thank to the many health care professionals who helped him through his journey.

A formal visitation will be held March 17, 2023, at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg from 4:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m. Services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Reedsburg on March 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. preceded by a visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow downstairs in Fellowship Hall and a celebration of life will be held at the Reedsburg Country Club on April 15, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Suggested memorials are: St. John Lutheran Church Foundation; Wisconsin Law Foundation; and Reedsburg Area Medical Foundation.