Myers, William “Bill” Ellsworth

While in Green Bay, Bill worked as an account manager at Benefit Advantage, De Pere, Wis., a position he held for ten years, before an exciting opportunity to assist his family in expanding Madison's first dedicated commercial meadery, Bos Meadery, located in Madison, Wis. Bill became manager and turned out to be an inspired and intuitive mead maker in his own right, responsible for creating some of the operation's most popular meads: Citrus and Destroy, Fire Walk With Mead, Desert Session, and Moloko Plus. Bill was infamous for insisting on an organized bar and production area, and enjoyed his role supporting the vibrant live music community of Bos Mead Hall. He was a memorable figure behind the bar and was affectionately known as 'Uncle Bill' by many patrons there.

Bill was known for his very quick wit and sense of humor. He was an animal lover and a baby whisperer. Bill loved to cook, was a natural in the kitchen, and loved going to restaurants. He was an enthusiastic collector of vinyl, and Record Store Days were treated as national holidays. Once in a record store in Montreal, Bill bounced on a pretty springy old floor that needed basement shoring up. He said, 'If I have to go, through the floor of a cool record store would be fine by me.' Bill loved live music and made annual trips to several music/camping festivals each summer with friends, in addition to being a regular at local stages wherever he lived. Movies were very important to Bill, and he sought out both high art and championed pulpy, campy films that he found equally appealing. You might get a disappointed shake of his head when he found out you had not seen something he considered essential viewing. Bill's greatest legacy is that of a true friend to so many. Bill was effortlessly likable, hilarious, authentic, unique, and supernaturally cool. He was a natural diplomat who brought people together, and if he became your friend, he was always your friend. In this spirit, Bill was a devoted and unshakeable Detroit Lions fan. He will be deeply missed on this earth.