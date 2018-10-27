MIDDLETON / JANESVILLE - Ursula S. Myers of Middleton and formerly of Janesville, passed away peacefully at Heritage Senior Living and Memory Care in Middleton on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 at the age of 90.
She was born in Rochester, N.Y. on July 5, 1928, to George and Louise Sennewald. Ursula attended Rochester Schools and then Rochester University for two years before entering the Industry and Labor School at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. This is also where she met her husband-to-be, Richard Myers. She and Richard were married on June 12, 1951, in Elmira, N.Y., where the reception was held at the Mark Twain Hotel. They lived briefly on Long Island before driving to California where she was hired as a U.S. Army employee and sent to Okinawa where Richard was serving in the U.S. Air Force as a Lieutenant during the Korean War.
After returning to the States, they moved to Janesville, where in 1965, she began working in the Rock County Social Services Department. In 1970, she earned a master's degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and in 1979, Ursula was named the Director of Social Services for Rock County, a position she held until her retirement.
Ursula is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Lisa (Tom) Alberts, Ted (JoAnne), and Bruce (Lori); granddaughters, Maia and Hanna; step grandson, Ben; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin.
Private family services will be held.