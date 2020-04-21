Myers, Eleanor "Leone"

GRATIOT—Eleanor “Leone” Myers, age 87 of rural Gratiot, Wis., passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, Wis. She was born Nov. 24, 1932 in Warren, Ill., the daughter of James and Bessie (Aurand) Wetzel. Leone grew up in Warren where she graduated from Warren High School in 1950. She married the love of her life, Gerald Myers, on Nov. 1, 1952 in Warren. Following their marriage, they moved to Gratiot and Leone began working for Oaktron Industries in Monroe, Wis. for 25 years. She later worked at Carter Motors in Warren for ten years.
Leone is survived by her three sons, Tom (Jane) Myers of Cuba City, Wis., Tim (Deb) Myers of Juda, Wis., and Pat (Julie Winders) of Fennimore, Wis.; five grandchildren, Nikita (Brad) Poffinbarger of Dane, Wis., Matthew (Angie) Myers of Clovis, Calif., Michael Myers of Cuba City, Wis., Marcus (Laura) Myers of Waco, Texas, and Jeff (Jennifer) Weeden of Barneveld, Wis; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law; Marge Lindsey of Luther, Mich. and Helen Irwin of Lena, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald on Feb. 5, 2020; one grandson, Conrad; and two brothers, James Leo Wetzel and Francis Wetzel.
Leone was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gratiot, Wis., served in the Gratiot ladies auxiliary post. She loved to bowl, golf, and play softball. After retirement, Leone enjoyed making blankets for her kids by crocheting and quilting. Most of all, she loved traveling with her husband, Jerry of 67 years, across the United States in their RV. They traveled to National Bowling tournaments, military reunions, and visiting family. As their grandchildren grew up and moved away, they always made it a point to stop to see them. Their traveling days can now take them everywhere and anywhere they want to go. Fly high with the angels. Leone cherished her family, especially her grandchildren and the memories they created together. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg, Wis., with Rev. Sudhakar Devarapu of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gratiot officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. The Erickson Funeral Home, in Darlington, Wis., is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Leone’s name.
