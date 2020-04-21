Myers, Eleanor "Leone"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GRATIOT—Eleanor “Leone” Myers, age 87 of rural Gratiot, Wis., passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, Wis. She was born Nov. 24, 1932 in Warren, Ill., the daughter of James and Bessie (Aurand) Wetzel. Leone grew up in Warren where she graduated from Warren High School in 1950. She married the love of her life, Gerald Myers, on Nov. 1, 1952 in Warren. Following their marriage, they moved to Gratiot and Leone began working for Oaktron Industries in Monroe, Wis. for 25 years. She later worked at Carter Motors in Warren for ten years.

Leone is survived by her three sons, Tom (Jane) Myers of Cuba City, Wis., Tim (Deb) Myers of Juda, Wis., and Pat (Julie Winders) of Fennimore, Wis.; five grandchildren, Nikita (Brad) Poffinbarger of Dane, Wis., Matthew (Angie) Myers of Clovis, Calif., Michael Myers of Cuba City, Wis., Marcus (Laura) Myers of Waco, Texas, and Jeff (Jennifer) Weeden of Barneveld, Wis; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law; Marge Lindsey of Luther, Mich. and Helen Irwin of Lena, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald on Feb. 5, 2020; one grandson, Conrad; and two brothers, James Leo Wetzel and Francis Wetzel.