Myer, Maria Josefa Claire “Fefa” Whitman

MADISON - Maria Josefa Claire “Fefa” Whitman Myer, a peaceful end to a life of perseverance – our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away in her sleep on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the age of 96. Fefa was born in her great aunt’s apartment in New York City on July 17, 1923. Raised in Bedford, N.Y., she was the daughter of Harold and Georgia Whitman, and the youngest, by nine years, of a family of six children. Always a creative and restless soul, she chose alternative paths to conventional ones - not finishing high school – one of her great regrets, at least of her younger years, and exploring many creative fields – classical pianist, actress (one year at the New York School of Dramatics), dance instructor, linguist (fluent in two languages and conversational in another) and finally a stint during WWII in the Marines. Little did she know that she had met her touchstone on a swing in Maine when she was 11; the son of a family friend, Samuel Myer. They married on March 18, 1946, at her family’s home in Bedford – truly a marriage of opposites that lasted for 67 years until our father’s death in 2013. They created homes for their family in Princeton, N.J., San Francisco, Calif., Flatts, Bermuda, Ventura, Calif. and finally moving to Madison in 2004. Their love of travel took them across the country, many times camping their way across with their three girls, to trips to South America and around the world. However our mother’s story would not be complete without fulfilling her one wish – to help other alcoholics. My mother celebrated her 40th year of sobriety – it was hard fought in her earlier years but won by love and courage in the latter half of her life. She would want anyone suffering from this addiction to know that there is a tomorrow. As her children, we learned that a mother’s love conquers all, and we are so grateful for the unconditional love she gave us. She led a remarkable second act – at 62 she received her GED and attended college into her 70’s. In her 90’s, she became a published author, a VERY competitive Solitaire player, a traveler to Hawaii, and an accomplished coloring artist. Her life was indeed one of perseverance.