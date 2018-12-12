LODI - Edward Emmanuel Muzatko, age 93, of Lodi, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at Maplewood Health Care Center, Sauk City. He was born on Dec. 14, 1924, in Roxbury, Wis., the son of Emil and Mary (Rada) Muzatko. Edward served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was united in marriage to Esther Mae Belka on Aug. 18, 1955, in Madison.
Edward was a kind and loving husband and father. He and Esther enjoyed their travels to various casinos, where his favorite pass time was to sit at the bar and strike up conversations with those around him. Edward loved to be around people and loved to feel useful.
After many years working as a custodian for the Lodi School District, he began working at the local Piggly Wiggly. For 20 years, Edward was a welcoming face to the Lodi community, working well into his 90's. He was also a proud member of the Dane American Legion Post No. 503.
Edward is survived by his daughter, Nancy Lynn (Robert) Morgan; grandchildren, Sarah Morgan and Brendan Morgan, and siblings, Stanley (Marge) Muzatko and Lillian Wiese. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Esther; daughter, Judith Ann Muzatko; and three siblings, Joe Muzatko, Alice Ross, and Helen Olson.
A Funeral Service will be held at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 206 Pleasant St, Lodi, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, with Pastor Michael Lee presiding. Burial will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor's choice on behalf of Edward. His family wishes to thank all his friends over the years who enriched his life until the end. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.