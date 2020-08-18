Musial, Marie L.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON – Marie L. Musial, age 90 of Fitchburg, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Oct. 26, 1929 in Milwaukee, Wis. to Anthony and Eleanor (Mitschke) Seiberlich. She married Thadeus (Ted) Musial on Sept. 2, 1950 in Kenosha, Wis.

Marie was an active volunteer at Blessed Sacrament parish. She and her husband participated in many events at the Madison Elks Lodge. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, jigsaw puzzles, cooking, and large family gatherings. Marie will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was loved so much and will be missed by many.

Marie is survived by her daughters, Margaret Mundt, and Michelle (Jon) Braddock; grandchildren, Tyler Mundt, Stephanie Mingo, Ashley Moran, Seth White, Tim Braddock, Mary Braddock, Nick Braddock, and Sarah Braddock; nine great-grandchildren; her sisters, Jean (Ed) Musial, and Betty Fox; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thadeus; her parents; and siblings, Anthony “Tony,” Therese, Rita, and Ellen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2116 Hollister Ave., Madison, at noon. A visitation will be held at church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held privately. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service 3610 Speedway Road, Madison (608) 238-3434

