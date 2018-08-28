OREGON / FITCHBURG—Susan L. “Sue” Murray, age 76, of Fitchburg, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on June 21, 1942, in Chippewa Falls, Wis., the daughter of Chester and Alma (Lange) Soley. She married Robert “Bob” Murray on Aug. 9, 1969, in Appleton.
Susan worked as a nurse for St. Mary’s Hospital for 38 years. She was an active member of Holy Mother of Consolation, running the FOCUS Group with her husband, which helped prepare young couples for marriage. In addition to her nursing work, she was a proud Avon lady. Partially for the social interaction, and partially for the great discount. Sue was a dedicated and generous woman, wife and mother. She donated her time to many organizations but yet always had time for her family primarily. Sue enjoyed many things, including reading, playing bridge and knitting. She was talented with knitting, especially baby clothes and her creations were highly sought after by her friends and family.
Susan is survived by her husband, Bob; son, Scott (Katherine) Murray; daughter, Jennifer Lynn Hancock; sisters, Sandra (Richard) Nuernberg and Cynthia (Steven) Strategos; grandchildren, Brett Hancock, Emily Hancock, Cameron Murray and Spencer Murray; sisters-in-law, Patricia Soley and Karen (Thomas) Griffin; and brothers-in-law, Richard Murray and Thomas Murray. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Terry Soley; and brother-in-law, Phillip Murray.
Funeral services will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 North Main St., Oregon, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, with Father Gary Wankerl presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SSM Health Cancer Care Center. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Michael Frontiera for his exceptional care of Sue through her cancer battle. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
