REEDSBURG - Joanne K. Murray, age 66, of Reedsburg passed away suddenly, Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the UW Hospital in Madison. Joanne was born on May 25, 1952, to Eugene R. and Marguerite (Heerey) Murray. She graduated from Webb High School class of 1970, in Reedsburg. She received her Associates Degree from UW-Baraboo.
She enjoyed her career as a travel agent, meeting many interesting people along the way. In her retirement, Joanne returned to waitressing. Her true love was genealogy. She traveled the United States visiting many cemeteries and court houses verifying information. Joanne always loved the challenge of, and assisted many families in tracing their ancestry.
Joanne is survived by her brothers and sisters, Eugene (Sue) Murray Jr., Jan (John) Delmore, Judy Davis, Dennis Murray (Scott Anderson); her nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Robbie) Delmore Hale, Jeff and Lisa Delmore, Joey and Martha Delmore, Taylor Davis and Megan (Matt) Makos; eight great-nieces and nephews that she loved very much; her lifelong friend, Vicki Gawronski; along with other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Joanne will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at FARBER FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg, with the Rev. David Carrano officiating. Burial will be made in St. Mary's Cemetery in Lyndon Station. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.