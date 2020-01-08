Murray, Jayne Blodgett

Jayne was proud of her ancestry, and for good reason. Her maternal grandfather was Christian William (C.W.) Docter (1868 - 1946), a prominent entrepreneur who arrived in Mayville in 1889 with only three cents in his pocket yet went on to operate a successful photography studio, novelty store and the Modjeska (later called the May) Theater. On her father's side the first Blodgetts arrived in 1637 from England. Jayne's great-great-grandfather Nathan Blodgett proudly fought in the American Revolution.

Jayne excelled in school. She had a natural talent for drawing and painting for which she was quick to credit her grandmother Kate, a gifted teacher, artist and poet. Upon graduating high school in 1944, Jayne studied art for two years at UW-Madison, joining the Chi Omega sorority and Sigma Lambda art society.

In 1947, a fortuitous trip to California would set her life on a new and exciting course. On a train called the Santa Fe Chief, Jayne was discovered by a Hollywood agent who prompted her into a successful modeling career with the Harry Conover Agency in New York City, creating no small buzz back in Mayville. It was during this time that Jayne became best friends with pioneering war reporter, Gloria Emerson.