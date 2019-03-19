STOUGHTON - Gloria E. (Burmeister) Murray, age 94, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was born on Sept. 19, 1924, in Madison, the daughter of Arthur and Ella (Kennison) Burmeister. Gloria graduated from Madison Central High School in 1942. She married Leo Murray on Sept. 21, 1946, in Madison.
Gloria worked as a manager for the Wisconsin Telephone Co. She was a long-time member of the Stoughton Country Club where she served as president of the ladies' auxiliary. Her greatest enjoyment was being with family and friends at the country club. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and a past president of H.W. Schroeder Life Member Club. Gloria enjoyed bowling in many leagues in the Madison and Stoughton areas. In retirement, she volunteered 100's of hours to local charities.
Gloria is survived by her daughters, Cathi (Pat) McIntosh and Jill (Al Vande Lune) Doucette; grandchildren, Misty (Rob) McIntosh, PJ McIntosh, Benjamin (Kayla) Doucette and Andrea (Mike) Harper; great-grandchildren, Vivi McIntosh, Max Harper, Ryder Harper and Hailey Doucette; and sister-in-law, Mary (Earl) Edge. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Murray; parents; brother, Bud (Sue) Burmeister; son-in-law, George Doucette; and granddaughter, Jodi Thomas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. ANN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 323 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, at 12 noon, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, with Father Randy Budnar presiding. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A celebration of her life will follow at Stoughton Country Club. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.