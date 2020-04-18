Murray, Darold G.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COTTAGE GROVE - Darold G. Murray, age 88, passed away peacefully at home, on Thursday, April 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. He was born on March 24, 1932, the son of Rosella (Thurber) and Clarence Murray in Crandon, Wis.

In 1950, Darold graduated from Rhinelander High School, entered UW-Madison, and joined ROTC. He earned a B.S. degree in Animal Husbandry in 1955. Darold’s charm captured the heart of Bernice Farwell and they married on Aug. 22, 1953. The couple had five daughters, lovingly claiming each a “souvenir” of a career change. In 1956, Darold began his two-year service as 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Army Signal Corps at Fort Monmouth, N.J. His curiosity led to interesting places and positions for 10 years, however he was drawn back to Madison in 1968 to begin a successful career as a Grade A Dairy and Food Inspector for Wisconsin Ag Trade & Consumer Protection until his retirement in 1994.

On top of his full-time career, Darold helped found the DeerGrove EMS Ambulance service in 1977 and served as the elected Cottage -Grove Township Municipal Judge for 18 years. He performed marriages for many family and friends. After retirement, Darold and Bernice began their snowbird migration each year to Sun Haven “Desert Holiday” Park in Apache Junction, Ariz. and grew their “Arizona Family” acquiring many friends in the U.S. and Canada.