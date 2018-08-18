MADISON—Colette (Kopp) Murray passed away on Aug. 16, 2018. She was born on Sept. 3, 1934, in Madison, Wis., to Kenneth and Colette (Kennedy) Kopp. She attended St. Raphael’s Grade School and Edgewood High School. She met the love of her life, Daniel Murray, and they raised their six children on “good old Margaret St.” She was a stay at home mom and later worked for many years at the Madison Elks Club. She enjoyed watching the Brewers, Notre Dame and was an avid Democrat.
She is survived by her children, Michael, Quentin, Patrick (Jill), Bridget, Timothy and Matthew; grandchildren, Sean, Collin, Casey, Lucas, Jacob, Daniel, Daylin, Nicholas, Rachael, Alex and Danielle; and great-grandson, Landon. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; two brothers, Mark (Erika) and Kenneth (Sis) Kopp; daughter-in-law, Bridget; and son-in-law, John Vanden Heuvel.
Special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare and Oregon Manor, and to her loving cousins who were there at the end taking care of her, Shawn and Anthonette.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, with Monsignor Kenneth J. Fiedler presiding. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. or Oregon Manor.
Thank you, Mom, for all your love, kindness, and generosity. We miss you!
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road, Madison
(608) 238-3434