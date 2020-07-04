Murphy, Virginia E.

SOLDIERS GROVE—Virginia E. Murphy, age 89, of Soldiers Grove, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Soldiers Grove Health Services. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the STAFFORD FUNERAL HOME in Richland Center. Monsignor Michael Gorman will officiate with burial in the Tavera Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service.