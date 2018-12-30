MOUNT HOREB - Patricia M. Murphy, age 88, passed away peacefully at her home in Mount Horeb on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. She was born May 31, 1930, the daughter of Joseph and Rosena (Haag) Sutter. Patricia married the love of her life, James W. Murphy, on June 2, 1951, in Perry, Wis.
Patricia was a lifelong member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Mount Horeb, and everyone knew her for her kind nature. She had a love of flowers and was a gardener throughout her life. When not in her garden, Patricia enjoyed going on walks and was an avid reader. Her family meant the world to her; she loved openly and endlessly, and she will be missed by all who were lucky to know her.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Bill (Carolyn) Murphy, Dennis (Deb) Murphy, Dan (Lynn) Murphy and Jim (Katherine) Murphy; grandchildren, Megan (Ryan) Guilette, Danielle (Tyler) Greenblatt, Calli Murphy, Derek (Katie) Murphy, Trae Evans and Nicole Williams; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Ray (Delores) and Wayne (Mary) Sutter; sister-in-law, Carol Sutter; and many other dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; three sisters; and brother.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. IGNATIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 109 S. 6th St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, with Father Chahm Gahng presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the start of the Mass. A Catholic Rosary will be held from 8:30 a.m. to the time of visitation. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery following the Mass.
Memorials may be made in Patricia's name to Agrace HospiceCare, Mount Horeb EMS, or to a charity of your choice. A special thank you to Katherine, Julie, Kristen, Ronie and Angie for allowing Pat to stay at home, and to Mary Williams.
