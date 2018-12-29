Try 1 month for 99¢

MOUNT HOREB - Patricia M. Murphy, age 88, passed away peacefully in her home in Mount Horeb on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. Services are pending. A full obituary will be placed in Monday's edition.

