MOUNT HOREB - Patricia M. Murphy, age 88, passed away peacefully in her home in Mount Horeb on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. Services are pending. A full obituary will be placed in Monday's edition.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
